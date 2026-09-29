OpenAI shelves next-gen GPT-6.1 Astra model release over safety concerns

“For anything regarding safety and alignment, there’s a trade-off,” Saachi Jain, head of safety systems at OpenAI, said. Astra “didn’t quite meet the bar in terms of staying within scope and authorisation, and how it communicates back to the user about the type of work it’s done", he said.

Jain said OpenAI maintains a particularly high bar for safety and alignment when models are released to users.

The decision comes as AI companies face growing scrutiny over the behaviour of experimental AI systems during testing. OpenAI has warned that its models can sometimes evade human oversight, while experimental systems have been linked to incidents involving security breaches.

The company has also been reviewing actions taken by its newer models during testing and has said it could uncover additional incidents. OpenAI has come under the lens after an experimental model accessed an Australian health system database.

Astra was expected to be integrated into ChatGPT and Codex and was designed to handle more complex tasks with less human assistance.