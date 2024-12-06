OnePlus offers lifetime warranty on smartphones against display green lines

Addressing the growing concern of green lines appearing on smartphone displays, China’s OnePlus has introduced a lifetime warranty on all its smartphones. The new “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” aims to tackle the increasing issue of green lines on AMOLED screens and offers added protection for users. In addition to extending the warranty on existing smartphones, the company has outlined steps to mitigate the green line problem.

OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: Details

The initiative focuses on three key areas: the addition of a protective layer on the display, enhanced quality control, and the lifetime warranty against the green line issue.

OnePlus stated that the lifetime warranty covers all smartphones, including older models and new releases. The warranty is backed by the company’s recent innovations in display technology.

The latest display technology incorporates an “Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer” on top of the display, which utilises “PVX edge-sealing materials.” PVX is a high-performance material resistant to weathering and chemicals. This layer serves as a protective barrier against moisture and oxygen, slowing down their penetration over time. According to OnePlus, this technology has been implemented in all AMOLED displays since its introduction.

An essential component of the solution is the company's robust quality control. OnePlus explained that its Quality Engineering Lab conducts over 180 comprehensive tests on all smartphones, simulating real-world conditions to ensure reliability and durability. One such test, the “Double 85” test, subjects the display to temperatures of 85-degree Celsius and 85 per cent humidity for extended periods to assess the device's performance and durability under stress.