

iOS 16.5: What is new After several months of beta testing, Apple has rolled out an iOS 16.5 update for supported iPhones. The iOS 16.5 could be the final major update to the Apple iOS 16 before this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This year’s keynote event is scheduled for June 5. iOS 16.5 is also likely to be the last update from Apple before the launch of iOS 17.

A new sports page has been added to the Apple News app. This will enable users to follow their favourite sports teams, players, and different leagues. My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News will take the user directly to game pages where they can find additional details about specific games. (Since Apple News is not available in India, this feature won’t be available in the country.) Apple has launched a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to celebrate LGBTQ+ community and culture

Apple has resolved many issues with the iOS 16.5, including an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive. An issue where podcasts in CarPlay may not load content has been addressed. Another issue where Screen Time settings may not sync across all devices has also been fixed in the new update. In a release note about the new feature, Apple said, “Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow.”



iOS 16.5: How to download and install An earlier version of the iOS 16.5 beta came with a new Siri command to start and stop screen recording. The feature was eliminated in the later beta versions and has been removed from the final release of iOS 16.5.

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on General Step 1: Go to Settings