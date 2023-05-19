

What is ChatGPT? Since its launch in 2022, ChatGPT has become a source of entertainment and professional input. With its ability to understand and generate text in a conversational manner, ChatGPT has become a valuable tool for users seeking information, engaging in discussions, or simply desiring an interactive and engaging conversation partner. Here's everything you need to know about the latest artificial intelligence tool.



Who made ChatGPT? ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) natural language processing (NLP) tool. It stands for ‘Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer’ and has been trained to engage with users in the conversation using natural conversation.



A paid version was made available in the beginning of February this year, called ChatGPT Plus. The subscription model offers a more updated version of the AI, GPT-4, and faster response time at $20 a month. ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, and is currently available to use for free by users to engage in conversation, provide information, and complete writing tasks.



What can it do? The company has also created DALL-E-2, an AI art generator, and Whisper, an automatic speech recognition system.



ChatGPT utilises machine learning algorithms to understand and generate human-like responses. It learns patterns and contexts from the vast amount of training data it has been exposed to, allowing it to generate relevant and coherent responses in real time. ChatGPT's primary function is to provide assistance and generate responses based on the input it receives from users. It can answer questions, provide information on various topics, engage in discussions, and even offer suggestions or recommendations. Its capabilities extend beyond factual knowledge, as it can also engage in creative writing, storytelling, and provide personalised responses.

Who can download it?

The app version of the AI is now available for iPhone users with iOS 16.1 and later for free. Only people with the iPhone 8 or newer model can access the app at the moment.



How to download it? In their blog post on Thursday, OpenAI stated, "P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.” While OpenAI suggested an Android version of the app may be made available, an official announcement has been made yet. Currently, the app is only available in the United States but will expand to other countries in the coming weeks.



The app can be downloaded from the App Store, currently only available in the United States, but will gradually rollout in other countries, as stated by OpenAI in their blog announcement yesterday. They state, “We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT.” ChatGPT can be accessed on browsers from any device through the OpenAI webpage (https://openai.com/).



Drawbacks of ChatGPT For Android users, once developed, the app will be available for download on the Google Play Store.