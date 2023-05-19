Home / Technology / Tech News / Voice & video chat feature soon coming on Twitter, says Elon Musk

Voice & video chat feature soon coming on Twitter, says Elon Musk

After launching longer videos for paid Blue subscribers as he plans to make Twitter an everything app like WeChat, Musk announced that a voice and video chat facility is coming soon on platform

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
After launching longer videos for paid Blue subscribers as he plans to make Twitter an everything app like WeChat, Elon Musk on Friday announced that a voice and video chat facility is coming soon on the platform.

Following the announcement of several new features on the micro-blogging platform, Musk tweeted, "I hope this platform increasingly brings you joy and elucidation".

The tech billionaire had also announced the voice and video chat feature earlier this month, along with other features such as encrypted DMs.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk wrote.

Twitter has now expanded the video upload limit from 60 minutes to two hours on the platform for paid users.

Earlier, longer video uploads were only possible via the web, but users can now also upload via the iOS app, however, the maximum upload quality remains 1080p.

Moreover, there is no limit to the number of videos users can upload, even if all videos are the maximum length, according to Twitter.

Twitter introduced the long video upload feature in December last year, and it recently added new playback speed controls to the web as well.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

