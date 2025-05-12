Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could include foldable and all-glass models

The year 2027 will mark the 20-year anniversary of the original iPhone, and Apple is reportedly planning to commemorate the milestone with two new models. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple aims to debut its first-ever foldable iPhone by 2027, alongside a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” model. Internally, the company views these upcoming devices as ushering in a new era for the iPhone—similar to the transformative impact the iPhone X had on its 10th anniversary in 2017.

Foldable iPhone: What to expect

Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to launch by 2027 and is believed to be one of two key anniversary projects in the works. The report suggests that Apple’s approach to the foldable form factor will stand out, with an almost imperceptible crease on the inner display—a common issue with current foldable phones.

The device is said to feature a book-style design (rather than a clamshell fold), with a cover screen measuring between 5.5 and 5.7 inches, and a main foldable display ranging from 7.7 to 8 inches. It could be around 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded and is expected to incorporate a hinge made from a mix of stainless steel and titanium alloy for added durability.

All-glass iPhone: What to expect

Alongside the foldable model, Apple is also said to be developing a "mostly glass, curved iPhone" with no cutouts in the display. This futuristic design is expected to pay tribute to the iPhone X, which introduced the first all-screen, gesture-based interface and marked a major design shift for the product line.

Details remain scarce, but Bloomberg claims the new model will likely include cutting-edge display technology, allowing Apple to hide both the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors beneath the screen.

Last month, a report from 9to5Mac pointed to a related Apple patent, hinting at improvements in under-display camera technology to support Face ID. The patent described a display with selectively removed subpixels to improve light transmission to sensors below the screen—especially important for infrared (IR) light used in Apple's facial recognition system. Previous attempts at this approach by Apple reportedly struggled with IR light transmission.

What more

Beyond iPhones, Bloomberg also reports that Apple could enter new product categories around the same time. The company is said to be working on its first pair of smartglasses, positioned to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, with a potential release also slated for 2027. Other longer-term projects include a foldable iPad and a tabletop robotic device, though these are not expected to arrive before 2028.