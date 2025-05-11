From satellites to navigation, India's plan to go deep into space

India on Sunday celebrated National Technology Day to mark the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran on May 11 and May 13, 1998. Space is a crucial part of India’s technology ambitions. The country aims to grow its space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, according to a report by Ficci and EY. It seeks to capture 8 per cent of the global market.