From satellites to navigation, India's plan to go deep into space

The country aims to grow its space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, according to a report by Ficci and EY

Space is a crucial part of India’s technology ambitions
Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 9:44 PM IST
India on Sunday celebrated National Technology Day to mark the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran on May 11 and May 13, 1998. Space is a crucial part of India’s technology ambitions. The country aims to grow its space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, according to a report by Ficci and EY. It seeks to capture 8 per cent of the global market. 
 
First Published: May 11 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

