Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 12 to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for May 12, offering players the chance to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies at no cost. These may include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and various items that improve the overall gaming experience.

Since the codes are time-limited and come with a capped number of uses, it’s recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire or hit their usage limit.

Check out the latest list of active codes below, along with an easy guide on how to claim your rewards without hassle.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 12, 2025 are:

Also Read

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

FFWCY6TSX2QZ

PXTXFCNSV2YK

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately to reflect the addition.

These redeem codes often unlock exclusive and time-sensitive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements that improve the gaming experience.

With each code limited to 500 redemptions per day and only active for 12 hours, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.