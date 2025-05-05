Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 together with Air, Pro models

Apple's foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 together with Air, Pro models

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style folding design with a main display measuring just under 8 inches

apple, apple logo

apple, apple logo(Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning to overhaul its iPhone launch schedule in 2026 to accommodate its first foldable iPhone. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, Apple will begin splitting its iPhone launches across two events. The foldable iPhone is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and an ultra-thin "Air" variant in September 2026. Meanwhile, the base iPhone 18 will arrive in spring 2027, alongside the follow up of the iPhone 16e.
 
This staggered release is said to be part of Apple’s strategy to better manage the manufacturing complexity that comes with introducing a sixth iPhone model to its line-up.
 
 
Foldable iPhone: What to expect
 
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style folding design rather than a clamshell. According to The Information, the device will include a 5.7-inch cover display and an inner display measuring just under 8 inches when unfolded. This is slightly larger than previously reported figures.
 
For reference, analyst Jeff Pu had earlier suggested the device would come with a 5.49-inch outer display (2,088 x 1,422 pixels) and a 7.76-inch inner screen (2,713 x 1,920 pixels). Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted a similar display size and added that the phone will measure between 4.5mm and 4.8mm in thickness when unfolded. Kuo also claimed the foldable iPhone will use Face ID for biometric authentication instead of Touch ID. 

  iPhone 18 Pro models: Under display Face ID
 
In addition to foldable plans, the report said Apple is working to introduce under-display Face ID sensors in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. This change would eliminate the need for the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout, leaving only a punch-hole for the front-facing camera on the top-left of the screen. All Face ID components would instead be embedded beneath the display.

Topics : Apple Foldable iphone iPhone

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

