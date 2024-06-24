Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's cheaper Vision Pro-like headset may require iPhone to work: Report

To reduce the cost, Apple could cut down on internal components that make Vision Pro a standalone product. The company also plans on reducing the internal display specifications

Apple is reportedly working on an affordable version of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset that would work like an accessory for Mac and iPhone. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is considering making a new version of the Vision Pro that would be reliant on a tethered Mac or iPhone. Additionally, the company might cut down on some display specifications as well to reduce the cost of the headset.

According to the report, Apple’s Vision Product Group, the division in charge of the company’s mixed-reality headset, is focusing on a cheaper version of the Vision Pro that has been codenamed N107. The report stated that to cut-down on the cost of the device, Apple could strip out the EyeSight display, the external display that shows a user’s eyes on the outside. The company is also likely to lower the display resolution of the internal screens with narrower field of view.

While these might cut down the cost of the device to some extent, Apple is reportedly focused on making the Vision Pro more of a mainstream product. To do this the Cupertino-based technology giant might resort to reducing the processing power of the device by integrating a less powerful chip. The report stated that Apple could also completely remove the components needed to make the cheaper Vision Pro a standalone product to reduce the cost even further.

While a more affordable mixed reality headset might be the primary focus of Apple currently, the company is also reportedly working on the second-generation Vision Pro headset. Contradicting previous media reports that stated that Apple might not bring a second generation model of the high-end Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg reported that the company has no plans to abandon the high end of the headset market.

The report stated that the company is working on a model that has been named N109 internally and appears to be similar to the current generation Apple Vision Pro headset. However, the device is expected to get a faster processor and an improved external camera system along with reduced overall weight.

