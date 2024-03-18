Apple's next-gen AirPods to have two models, launch likely in September

Apple is set to start the mass-production of the upcoming AirPods in May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to produce 20 to 25 million units of fourth-generation AirPods – a significant increase over prior new models.

According to Gurman, the AirPods will have two models this year that would replace both the second- and third-generation AirPods. The updated versions are reportedly codenamed B768(E) and B768(M), where E stands for “entry” and the M stands for “mid-tier.”

Gurman said that both of these models will have a new design for an improved fit and will support charging with USB-C. The mid-tier version will likely get active noise cancellation (ANC) and Find My speakers in the case as well.

According to the report, both of these models will go into production in the month of May, with a potential launch around September.

Apple has scheduled the launch of the next-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to Gurman. He said that the Pro model will include low-resolution cameras. The cameras on the earbuds will be able to capture data and process it using AI, assisting consumers in their daily life.

In related news, Apple is planning to rebrand its Apple Id which will be called “Apple Account” starting later this year, according to Gurman. According to reports, Apple has already started referring to funds in the Apple ID as Apple Account balance for select users, however, the change will reflect on more Apple services by the end of 2024. The formal announcement of the rebranding is expected at the annual developers conference in June.