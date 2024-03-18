Galaxy Ultra Days sale: Samsung announces offers on S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra

Samsung has announced Galaxy Ultra Days sale in which the smartphone maker is offering cashbacks on select bank cards, upgrade bonus, and no-interest equated monthly instalment on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Valid until March 22, the sale is currently live on Samsung retail stores, Samsung online store, and select e-commerce platforms. In the sale, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are offered at Rs 129,999 and Rs 109,999 onwards, respectively. Below are the offer details:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Offers

Samsung is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, it is offering a Rs 6,000 exchange bonus along with a cashback offer of Rs 6,000 on select bank cards. In addition to these standard offers, Samsung is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to existing Galaxy S-series customers on trade-in deals. It essentially means existing Samsung Galaxy S-series customers are eligible for an upgrade bonus in tune of Rs 17,000 in trade-in deals towards the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Otherwise, the upgrade bonus is limited to Rs 12,000.

In addition to the upgrade bonus and bank cashback, Samsung is offering no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Offers

For customers purchasing the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, Samsung is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,500 on trade-in deals. Or, customers can opt for a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 along with Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy S-series users with Galaxy S20 or later can get additional Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals. Alternatively, they can opt for additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on the standard cashback + exchange bonus offer.

Similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, customers can choose a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 24 months with select banks.