Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple could launch Mac mini, powered by M4, in October: What to expect

Apple could launch Mac mini, powered by M4, in October: What to expect

With the M4 Mac mini, Apple could phase out USB type-A ports, replacing them with more USB-C ports, according to the reports

Apple Mac mini

Apple Mac mini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is expected to begin updating its Mac line with new M4 chips starting next month. The most notable update will likely be the Mac mini, which is anticipated to undergo a complete redesign. Expected to launch alongside the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac, the 2024 Mac mini will likely feature a compact design similar to that of the Apple TV set-top box.

M4 Mac mini: What to expect

Design
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Mac mini has not undergone a major design change since 2010, when it adopted its unibody aluminium chassis. However, Apple is reportedly planning a complete overhaul for the Mac mini. The new model is expected to be significantly smaller, approaching the size of the Apple TV. While it is likely to take up less desk space, it may be taller than its predecessor.
 

Performance

The current generation Mac mini operates on M2 chips; however, Apple is expected to skip a generation and equip the new model with the latest M4 chip, which debuted alongside the iPad Pro earlier this year. Similar to the current model, which is available with M2 and M2 Pro chips, the 2024 Mac mini will likely be offered with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

More From This Section

x, Twitter

Elon Musk makes public posts on X visible to all, including blocked users

Nothing Ear (Open) Source: WinFuture

Nothing to launch Ear Open wireless earphones today; could look like this

Jony Ive

Jony Ive joins hands with Sam Altman for secret AI device project

Tech wrap Sep 23

Tech wrap Sep 23: Siri for iPhones, Samsung S24 FE, Sony BRAVIA Theatre U

Windows 11

Microsoft allows users to customise Copilot key on Windows 11 beta

The base M4 chip is expected to feature a design similar to that of the chip powering the new iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro chip may offer options for higher unified memory and more Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) cores.

Ports and connectivity

Bloomberg previously reported that the new Mac mini would not feature any USB Type-A ports. Instead, it is anticipated that the new model will include up to five USB-C ports, with three located at the back of the device and two at the front. However, it is possible that the Mac mini with the base M4 chip could come with different port configurations.
Additionally, the new Mac mini is expected to include an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and ethernet connectivity. Contrary to some earlier reports, Apple may fit the power supply unit internally, despite the compact design of the new Mac mini.

Also Read

Samsung S24 Ultra (left); and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Competition heats up: Samsung goes to war, cuts prices to dare Apple turf

Jony Ive

Jony Ive collaborates with Sam Altman on new AI hardware project: Details

iPhone 16

Apple to bring 120Hz ProMotion display tech to base iPhones in 2025: Report

Siri on iPhone

iOS 18.3: Apple to release few advanced Siri features to iPhones in January

iPhone 16 series

CERT-In issues advisory related to vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, Macs

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Pro Apple India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon