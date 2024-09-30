Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / MacBook Pro 2024: More RAM, USB-C ports expected alongside Apple M4 chip

MacBook Pro 2024: More RAM, USB-C ports expected alongside Apple M4 chip

Apple is expected to launch the MacBook Pro M4 next month alongside a redesigned Mac mini, a new iMac, and new iPad models. Here is what you can expect from 2024 model

Apple MacBook Pro M3, Apple, MacBook Pro 2023, new MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro M3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is set to introduce several upgrades with the new MacBook Pro model alongside the M4 chip. According to a report by 9To5Mac, images of the packaging for the anticipated M4 MacBook Pro have surfaced online, revealing key details about the upcoming model. The M4 MacBook Pro is expected to launch next month alongside a redesigned Mac mini, a new iMac, and select iPads.

M4 MacBook Pro: What to expect

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The report suggests that the new MacBook Pro model will feature a minimum of 16GB RAM, regardless of the M4 chip configuration. In comparison, the base variant of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage includes 8GB of unified memory. Additionally, the base model of the M4 MacBook Pro is likely to include a 10-core central processing unit (CPU) and a 10-core graphics processing unit (GPU). The current generation MacBook Pro with the base M3 chip comes with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.
 
For connectivity, the M4 MacBook Pro is said to feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the base variant, an upgrade from the two Thunderbolt ports available on the current generation model.

More From This Section

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets Android 15 ahead of Google, Samsung phones: Report

Noise Control option for Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Android 14

Google simplifies Pixel Buds Pro 2 management across Android, Windows, Mac

Spotify

Spotify temporarily goes down; more than 40,000 people report outages

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI projects its revenue to increase to $11.6 billion next year

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man

Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world


In addition to performance and connectivity enhancements, the base-level MacBook Pro is expected to be offered in a Space Black colour option. For the M3 MacBook Pro, Apple only provided the Space Black option for higher-end variants.

Apple October Event: What to expect

In addition to the new M4 MacBook Pro models, Apple is anticipated to launch a new 24-inch iMac and a completely redesigned Mac mini. The next-generation Mac mini is expected to feature a more compact design, similar to that of the Apple TV set-top box. Furthermore, it may not include USB-A connectivity, with reports suggesting it could come equipped with up to five USB-C ports.
Besides new Mac devices, Apple may introduce an updated iPad mini and the standard iPad, both featuring new chips. These new iPads are expected to be equipped with the A18 chip that recently debuted on the iPhone 16 series, enabling enhanced Apple Intelligence features.

Also Read

iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple HomePod with iPad-like display, AI features launching in 2025: Report

Tata

Centre to probe fire at Tata plant making components for iPhones in TN

Tech wrap Sep 27

Tech wrap Sep 27: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and more

Image: Apple

Apple to announce festive offer on iPhones, Macs, and more on October 3

Apple to launch M4 Macs, iPads in Oct; iPhone SE, Watch SE in 2025: Report

Apple to launch M4 Macs, iPads in Oct; iPhone SE, Watch SE in 2025: Report

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Pro Apple event

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon