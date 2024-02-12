Apple set to revamp iPad Air soon with new design, features: What to expect

Apple is expected to revamp the iPad line with new models in the Air, Pro, and mini series. While the Pro model is likely to feature the series first OLED display, the iPad Air is expected to go through a major revamp this year. From a bigger display to a new processor, here is everything new expected for the iPad Air 2024:

Larger display

Apple would likely retain the flat-edged design form factor of the iPad Air from 2020. However, the maximum screen size is expected to go up from 10.9-inch on the current generation to 12.9-inch on the upcoming model.

According to news reports, Apple would introduce the iPad Air 2024 in a 12.9-inch screen variant. If true, this will be the first time that the iPad Air will have options for display sizes. Much like the 10.9-inch iPad Air, the 12.9-inch variant would likely feature the LCD panel.

New chipset

Following the natural trajectory of upgradation, Apple would likely equip the upcoming iPad Air model with the M2 chipset, as the current generation features M1 chip. However, according to news reports, Apple may skip a generation on the Air’s and power the tablet with its latest M3 chip.



Redesigned camera bump

The next-generation iPad Air models are expected to get a raised camera bump at the rear. The new camera bump would likely incorporate the camera sensor and an LED flash in a vertically-oriented design. This would mark the first time that the iPad Air features a camera flash.

Other upgrades

Other notable features that are expected on the upcoming iPad Air includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support for connectivity. Apple would likely introduce new colour options for the iPad Air models as well.