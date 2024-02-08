Sensex (    %)
                        
Apple working on clamshell-style iPhone; foldable iPad in the works too

Apple's foldable devices are likely in their early stages of development and are not expected for mass production until next year

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Apple is reportedly developing multiple prototypes for a foldable iPhone. According to a report by The Information, the American tech giant is building at least two prototypes of an iPhone with clamshell design that folds horizontally. The prototype of the foldable phone by Apple appears similar to flip-style foldable smartphones from other brands, such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip devices. 
The report states that if the company ends up launching a foldable style iPhone model, it would be among the biggest hardware design changes in the product's history. However, Apple is unlikely to place the product in the company's mass production plans until 2025 as the devices are still in their early developmental stage. 
Apple has reached out to at least one supplier in Asia to develop components for the two foldables that are of different sizes, The Information reports. There is also a probability that the company could completely discard the project if they do not meet Apple's quality standards. 
According to the report, Apple plans to place displays outside of the smartphone. Additionally, the company does not want its foldable to surpass its current iPhone models in terms of thickness. This reportedly has hindered the development process due to the complexity of accommodating battery and display components while not compromising on durability. 
The report states that along with foldable iPhone models, Apple is also working on folding iPads. Development of a foldable iPad with an 8-inch display is reportedly underway, with Apple engineers currently testing new ways of reducing the crease on display. Similar to the foldable iPhones, folding iPads are not expected to make their way into the market until next year.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

