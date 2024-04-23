Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple stops production of FineWoven iPhone cases and Watch bands: Report

The tech giant will likely move to another textile-based alternative to leather accessories for its upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch models

Apple FineWoven accessories
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Apple is planning to shut down the production of FineWoven cases and watch bands, according to a report by 9To5Mac. Apple launched its FineWoven iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands alongside the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch series 9 last year, as a sustainable, textile-based alternative to leather accessories. However, several users have complained since, regarding the material’s durability and its tendency to attract dirt and scuffs. 

Apple has also not released any new colour option for its line of FineWoven accessories since its launch last year, suggesting that the company might already have slowed down the production. 

According to the report, Apple is now shutting down its production line for FineWoven accessories. However, the company is not expected to bring back leather accessories which it stopped selling in September last year. Apple will likely move to another non-leather material, likely Alcantara for its premium line-up of iPhone cases and watch bands.

Apple’s upcoming line of accessories will likely debut alongside the next generation iPhone 16 series later this year.

In related news, Apple has announced that it will be expanding repair options for iPhones with support for used parts. The Cupertino-based technology giant said that it will enable customers and independent repair providers to utilise used Apple parts in repairs. Additionally, the company said that used genuine Apple parts will now benefit from the full functionality and security afforded by the original factory calibration. Apple said that the changes in the repair program will start later this year with iPhone 15 models and newer. The new policy will be applied to parts such as screens, batteries, cameras and biometric sensors used for Face ID or Touch ID.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

