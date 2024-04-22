Google's Circle to Search likely getting options to save and share images

Google’s Circle to Search feature might be getting new options for saving and sharing the highlighted section. According to a report by Android Authority, Google is working on new “Copy image” and “Share image” options for the gesture-driven search feature along with minor refinements to the user interface.

Currently, the Circle to Search feature only allows users to make a quick Google Lens search by circling, highlighting, or by tapping on any visible item or object on the display.

As per the report, with the “Copy image” option, the highlighted area of the display will be copied as a screenshot. Additionally, it will open up a new image editing interface allowing users to crop or expand the captured image and perform minor editing tasks such as adding text, before saving the screenshot to the gallery. The user can also copy the edited screenshot and share it on supported applications.

As for the “Share image” option, Google will likely offer a more direct way to share the captured section on supported apps and platforms.

With these new additions, Google will be adding more functionality to the Circle to Search feature. It will help users save some time as for capturing a section of the screen, they will not have to take a full screenshot and then crop the unnecessary part.

Google’s Circle to Search debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones and was then made available to Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Earlier this month, Google started rolling out the gesture-driven search features to more devices including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5.

Additionally, Samsung confirmed that Circle to Search will be available on the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets. Likewise, Google confirmed its availability on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.