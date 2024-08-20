Apple to assemble iPhone 16 Pro models in India soon after launch: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The initial batch of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be imported, but Apple will begin local assembly for both domestic and export markets soon after

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Representative Image: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Apple will soon begin assembling the Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 16 series in India, reported Money Control on August 20. According to the report, Apple, through its partner Foxconn, aims to diversify iPhone production beyond China and increase its manufacturing presence in India.

Money Control stated that Apple has been considering production of the iPhone Pro models in India “for the last couple of years,” and the US-based technology giant has now decided to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India. The report indicates that the first batch of India-made iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be assembled within this fiscal year.

Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, will soon begin the “new product introduction” (NPI) process for the Pro models of the iPhone 16 series, according to Money Control. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to enter mass production at the facility once they are launched. Initially, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be imported into the country, but Apple will start assembling them domestically for both the domestic market and exports shortly after launch.

For context, Apple introduced India-made iPhone 15 models at last year’s launch, subsequently expanding to include the iPhone 15 Plus model. The India-made iPhone 15 models were available in the country from day one of their launch.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series globally by the second week of September, with the new models likely going on sale in India by the end of next month.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

