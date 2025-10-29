Apple to expand home device lineup beyond speakers in 2026: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing a major expansion of its Home lineup, with five new devices expected to launch in 2026. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the company may introduce updates to existing products such as the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini, alongside entirely new entries — including a smart video doorbell, a home security camera, and a central smart home hub likely to be called “HomePod Touch.” Here’s what Apple could have in store for its Home ecosystem next year:

List of new Apple Home devices anticipated in 2026

New Apple TV 4K

HomePod mini 2

HomePod Touch

Security camera

Video doorbell

New Apple Home devices: What to expect

Earlier referred to in reports as “HomePad,” Apple’s upcoming smart home hub is now believed to be called the “HomePod Touch.” As reported by 9to5Mac, this new device will serve as a central control hub for Apple’s connected ecosystem, letting users manage and interact with all their HomeKit devices from a single interface.

ALSO READ: iOS 26.1 coming soon; release candidate previews new Apple iPhone features The HomePod Touch is expected to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls, and possibly a rechargeable battery for portable use. It could also include built-in speakers and optional mounting accessories, such as a wall bracket or a stand with integrated audio components. In terms of software, the HomePod Touch may debut a brand-new operating system called homeOS, which is said to offer a widget-rich interface resembling the iPhone’s StandBy mode. The upcoming AI-powered version of Siri is expected to play a significant role in navigation, smart controls, and hands-free interactions across connected devices.

New Apple TV 4K: Apple is said to be working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV 4K for 2026. The new model could be powered by the A18 or A17 Pro chip, potentially enabling support for Apple Intelligence-based features. The update might also introduce a built-in camera for FaceTime calls. Reports further suggest that the Apple TV 4K may feature Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip, which would bring Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and improved connectivity performance. HomePod Mini 2: Apple is also expected to update its compact smart speaker with a new HomePod mini 2. The next-generation model could run on an upgraded S-series chip — possibly the S9 or S10 — giving it the ability to handle certain Apple Intelligence capabilities and support a smarter, more conversational Siri. Like the upcoming Apple TV 4K, the HomePod mini 2 is also rumoured to use the N1 networking chip for faster and more stable wireless performance, including support for Wi-Fi 7.