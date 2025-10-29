iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, announced the Chinese smartphone brand’s India CEO Nipun Marya on X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone will debut Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in India.

Amazon India has launched a microsite, revealing key specifications of the iQOO 15. As per the microsite, the iQOO 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Notably, the iQOO 15 was launched in China on October 20, and the India model is likely to retain similar specifications.

iQOO 15 India launch: What to expect iQOO 15 has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Additionally, it will feature a Q3 computing chip for gaming. According to a report by The Mint, this chip is expected to enhance gaming performance while enabling full-scenario ray tracing and improved frame stability. The smartphone will boast a 144Hz refresh rate display and 2K native resolution. As per The Mint, the iQOO 15 might offer 6000 nits of peak brightness. According to the Amazon microsite, it will boast an 8K single-layer vapour cooling chamber plate to keep the thermals cool during extensive gaming or multitasking.

The Chinese counterpart of the iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Indian counterpart may follow the same, or be slightly different, as largely the processor remains the same. iQOO 15 in China is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging. The iQOO 15 in China boasts a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. As for selfies, the iQOO 15 sports a 32MP camera. The Indian variant may follow closely with the Chinese variant.