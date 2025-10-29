EA releases free-to-play Battlefield RedSec: From modes to maps, what's new

Battlefield RedSec: Supported platforms
Battlefield RedSec: Gameplay modes
- Battle Royale (last man/team surviving mode)
- Gauntlet (a round-based elimination mode)
- Portal (creator toolset and community content)
Battlefield RedSec map: Fort Lyndon
Battlefield RedSec modes
Battle Royale
- Match size: 100 players per match (25 squads of 4) or a 50-player duos option.
- Core design: Battlefield classes (Assault, Engineer, Support, Recon) are present but adjusted for BR gameplay. Classes have unique starting gadgets and “Training Paths” that unlock passive abilities and gear upgrades as players progress.
- Progression: Players level Training Paths by finding hidden intel caches and completing missions. Higher-risk activities yield greater rewards including access to combat vehicles.
- Destruction: “Tactical destruction” is emphasised—players can breach walls and destroy structures to reshape engagement spaces.
- Vehicles: Ground, water and air vehicles are present across the map, specifically including helicopters, boats and small transport vehicles such as golf carts.
- Loot and items: Loot crates come in three visible types – Common (green), Rare (red-and-black), and Class Chests (red with class symbols). Vehicles and locked vaults can contain items. Engineers can open certain locked vaults with their Repair Tool. Support class players can deploy Supply Boxes to resupply ammo.
- Contracts: Optional on-map objectives that award items or advantages. Electronic Arts gave examples of these, such as Signal Decryption, Weapons Cache, and Data Extraction.
- Ring mechanic and survivability: A lethal closing ring (environmental hazard) enforces map shrinkage. RedSec includes second-chance mechanics early in matches and Respawn Points that allow squads to bring back dead allies if activated and stay within their radius.
Gauntlet (round-based elimination)
- Format: Eight squads of four enter, squads score points across a series of missions. After each mission, low-scoring squads are eliminated. The match proceeds through up to four randomised missions. The last two squads meet in a final mission to decide the winner.
- Reassignments: If teammates leave mid-operation, top performers can be reassigned automatically to surviving squads. Reassignments can occur at the end of each mission except the Final Mission.
- Scoring and objectives: According to EA, most Gauntlet missions reward objective play over pure kills. Mission briefings show scoring rules and demonstrations before each operation.
- Progression bonuses: The top three squads after each mission earn bonus Training Path progress for the next mission.
Portal
- Builder and spatial editor: Players can adjust key gameplay parameters such as player limits, weapon and vehicle availability, health regeneration, sprint speed, and more. The Spatial Editor allows for reshaping environments and building customised maps.
- Fort Lyndon: The map has been divided into six sections optimised for Portal, enabling precise control over layout and scale. At launch, only two of these playspaces are accessible, with the remaining four scheduled for release in future updates as performance and editing tools are refined.
- Updated SDK: The Software Development Kit (SDK) has been refreshed to include new RedSec assets for creators, with further seasonal updates planned. Assets specific to the Gauntlet mode will not be part of the initial release but are expected to arrive in a later update.
- Cross-ownership perks: Players who own Battlefield 6 can merge content from both titles within Portal to create hybrid game modes—such as melee-only Conquest, single-shot Team Deathmatch, or explosives-focused battles on Fort Lyndon.
