Home / Technology / Tech News / EA releases free-to-play Battlefield RedSec: From modes to maps, what's new

EA releases free-to-play Battlefield RedSec: From modes to maps, what's new

Electronic Arts has launched Battlefield RedSec, a free-to-play battle game from Battlefield franchise featuring a battle royale, an elimination mode, and community-built experiences via Portal

Battlefield RedSec
Battlefield RedSec
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US video game publisher Electronic Arts has released the Battlefield RedSec, a free-to-play spin-off of the Battlefield franchise that launched alongside Battlefield 6 Season 1. RedSec is offered as a standalone and no purchase required experience. However, players who already own Battlefield 6 can join and combine content with friends who do not own the base game.

Battlefield RedSec: Supported platforms

The game is available for download from EA app for Windows, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam Store, and Epic Games Store
 
Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox X and S series

Battlefield RedSec: Gameplay modes

Battlefield RedSec brings three ways to play the game:
  • Battle Royale (last man/team surviving mode)
  • Gauntlet (a round-based elimination mode)
  • Portal (creator toolset and community content)
For newbies, EA has also released a detailed guide for Battle Royale and Gaunlet mode. The detailed guide can be found on Electronic Arts’ website. 

Battlefield RedSec map: Fort Lyndon

Electronic Arts describes Fort Lyndon as the largest Battlefield map to date. The map contains varied environments: Urban centres, dense military compounds, suburban neighbourhoods, beaches/marina, and a golf course.
 
For Portal creators, Fort Lyndon is segmented into six playspaces. Two playspaces are available at launch, with the remaining four to be added in later updates.

Battlefield RedSec modes

Battle Royale

  • Match size: 100 players per match (25 squads of 4) or a 50-player duos option.
  • Core design: Battlefield classes (Assault, Engineer, Support, Recon) are present but adjusted for BR gameplay. Classes have unique starting gadgets and “Training Paths” that unlock passive abilities and gear upgrades as players progress.
  • Progression: Players level Training Paths by finding hidden intel caches and completing missions. Higher-risk activities yield greater rewards including access to combat vehicles.
  • Destruction: “Tactical destruction” is emphasised—players can breach walls and destroy structures to reshape engagement spaces.
  • Vehicles: Ground, water and air vehicles are present across the map, specifically including helicopters, boats and small transport vehicles such as golf carts.
  • Loot and items: Loot crates come in three visible types – Common (green), Rare (red-and-black), and Class Chests (red with class symbols). Vehicles and locked vaults can contain items. Engineers can open certain locked vaults with their Repair Tool. Support class players can deploy Supply Boxes to resupply ammo.
  • Contracts: Optional on-map objectives that award items or advantages. Electronic Arts gave examples of these, such as Signal Decryption, Weapons Cache, and Data Extraction.
  • Ring mechanic and survivability: A lethal closing ring (environmental hazard) enforces map shrinkage. RedSec includes second-chance mechanics early in matches and Respawn Points that allow squads to bring back dead allies if activated and stay within their radius.

Gauntlet (round-based elimination)

  • Format: Eight squads of four enter, squads score points across a series of missions. After each mission, low-scoring squads are eliminated. The match proceeds through up to four randomised missions. The last two squads meet in a final mission to decide the winner.
  • Reassignments: If teammates leave mid-operation, top performers can be reassigned automatically to surviving squads. Reassignments can occur at the end of each mission except the Final Mission.
  • Scoring and objectives: According to EA, most Gauntlet missions reward objective play over pure kills. Mission briefings show scoring rules and demonstrations before each operation.
  • Progression bonuses: The top three squads after each mission earn bonus Training Path progress for the next mission.

Portal

The Portal feature in RedSec carries forward the same creation toolkit from Battlefield 6, now tailored to RedSec’s specific content.
  • Builder and spatial editor: Players can adjust key gameplay parameters such as player limits, weapon and vehicle availability, health regeneration, sprint speed, and more. The Spatial Editor allows for reshaping environments and building customised maps.
  • Fort Lyndon: The map has been divided into six sections optimised for Portal, enabling precise control over layout and scale. At launch, only two of these playspaces are accessible, with the remaining four scheduled for release in future updates as performance and editing tools are refined.
  • Updated SDK: The Software Development Kit (SDK) has been refreshed to include new RedSec assets for creators, with further seasonal updates planned. Assets specific to the Gauntlet mode will not be part of the initial release but are expected to arrive in a later update.
  • Cross-ownership perks: Players who own Battlefield 6 can merge content from both titles within Portal to create hybrid game modes—such as melee-only Conquest, single-shot Team Deathmatch, or explosives-focused battles on Fort Lyndon.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI web browser explained: How Atlas, Comet differ from Chrome, Safari, Edge

iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 set to launch in India on November 26

Adobe Firefly introduces studio-quality audio and video tools for creators

iOS 26.1 coming soon; release candidate previews new Apple iPhone features

Nothing to close 2025 with Phone 3a Lite launch on Oct 29: What to expect

Topics :Gamingonline gamingonline games

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story