EA releases free-to-play Battlefield RedSec: From modes to maps, what's new

US video game publisher Electronic Arts has released the Battlefield RedSec, a free-to-play spin-off of the Battlefield franchise that launched alongside Battlefield 6 Season 1. RedSec is offered as a standalone and no purchase required experience. However, players who already own Battlefield 6 can join and combine content with friends who do not own the base game.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox X and S series

Battlefield RedSec: Gameplay modes

Battlefield RedSec brings three ways to play the game:

Battle Royale (last man/team surviving mode)

Gauntlet (a round-based elimination mode)

Portal (creator toolset and community content)

For newbies, EA has also released a detailed guide for Battle Royale and Gaunlet mode. The detailed guide can be found on Electronic Arts’ website.

Battlefield RedSec map: Fort Lyndon

Electronic Arts describes Fort Lyndon as the largest Battlefield map to date. The map contains varied environments: Urban centres, dense military compounds, suburban neighbourhoods, beaches/marina, and a golf course.

For Portal creators, Fort Lyndon is segmented into six playspaces. Two playspaces are available at launch, with the remaining four to be added in later updates.