AI web browser explained: How Atlas, Comet differ from Chrome, Safari, Edge

What are AI web browsers
How are AI web browsers different from traditional ones
- Built-in intelligence: AI browsers have native AI reasoning built into the system, while traditional browsers rely on extension-based add-ons.
- Action on the web: In AI browsers, agentic capabilities allows the system to act directly on websites such as filling forms or scheduling meetings, whereas standard browsers can’t perform such actions.
- Understanding pages: AI browsers can comprehend and analyse the content of the page you’re on, while traditional browsers only render it.
- File handling: AI browsers can read and analyse files directly, without needing third-party viewers.
- Context memory: AI browsers maintain persistent memory across sessions, remembering your research flow or writing context. Traditional browsers only store temporary data.
- Design purpose: While Chrome and Edge are built for general use, AI browsers are designed for research, creativity, and productivity, helping writers, developers, and students work more efficiently.
How do AI browsers compare to traditional browsers with AI integration
