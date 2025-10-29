AI web browser explained: How Atlas, Comet differ from Chrome, Safari, Edge

ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered browser built from the ground up on AI. However, it was not the first to do so. Earlier this year, Perplexity introduced Comet, which offers a similar AI-powered browsing experience. But what exactly is an AI browser, and how does it differ from traditional ones like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Apple Safari? OpenAI recently introducedAtlas, an AI-powered browser built from the ground up on AI. However, it was not the first to do so. Earlier this year, Perplexity introduced Comet, which offers a similar AI-powered browsing experience. But what exactly is an AI browser, and how does it differ from traditional ones like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Apple Safari?

What are AI web browsers

AI web browsers integrate artificial intelligence directly into their core, instead of relying on external extensions or plug-ins. This means the browser doesn’t just display web pages, it understands them.

An AI browser can read and interpret page content, summarise information, answer questions in context, and even execute commands such as drafting replies or organising research. With built-in agentic capabilities, it can perform tasks autonomously, making it more of a digital collaborator than a simple browsing tool. How are AI web browsers different from traditional ones The differences between AI browsers such as ChatGPT Atlas and Perplexity Comet, and conventional browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Edge are fundamental rather than cosmetic. Here are their key differences: Built-in intelligence: AI browsers have native AI reasoning built into the system, while traditional browsers rely on extension-based add-ons.

Action on the web: In AI browsers, agentic capabilities allows the system to act directly on websites such as filling forms or scheduling meetings, whereas standard browsers can’t perform such actions.

Understanding pages: AI browsers can comprehend and analyse the content of the page you’re on, while traditional browsers only render it.

File handling: AI browsers can read and analyse files directly, without needing third-party viewers.

Context memory: AI browsers maintain persistent memory across sessions, remembering your research flow or writing context. Traditional browsers only store temporary data.

Design purpose: While Chrome and Edge are built for general use, AI browsers are designed for research, creativity, and productivity, helping writers, developers, and students work more efficiently. How do AI browsers compare to traditional browsers with AI integration It’s true that browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have started integrating AI – Chrome through Gemini and Edge with Copilot. But the key difference is where the AI lives and how it functions.

In these traditional browsers, AI tools are layered on top of the browsing experience. They exist as assistants or chatbots, not as part of the browser's core architecture. That means they can summarise pages or generate text when asked, but they don't have deep access to how the browser itself operates.

By contrast, AI browsers like Comet and Atlas are built around AI from the ground up. Instead of treating AI as a sidebar tool, they embed it into every layer of the experience – from understanding the current webpage to acting on it directly.