Apple to kick off maiden foldable iPhone production from 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to start mass production of its first foldable devices next year. According to a report by MacRumors, citing analyst Jeff Pu, two foldable Apple products have entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, Apple's contract manufacturer. These include a book-style foldable iPhone and a larger-screen foldable iPad.

According to the report, Apple's foldable devices will enter an early prototyping stage next month, with mass production likely to begin in the second half of 2026.

Foldable Apple devices: What to expect

Foldable iPhone

As per Pu, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature an inner folding display of up to 8 inches. This aligns with a recent report by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which suggested that Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner display with minimal creasing.

Kuo further stated that the device may include a 5.5-inch cover display and feature a sleek design measuring between 9mm and 9.5mm in thickness when folded. The hinge is expected to be constructed using stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the outer casing might incorporate titanium, similar to Apple's Pro iPhone models.

Pu's mass production timeline for the foldable iPhone also matches Kuo's estimates. According to Kuo, Apple is expected to finalise the design by Q2 2025, with mass production set to begin in Q4 2026.

Large-screen foldable

Alongside the foldable iPhone, Apple is reportedly developing a MacBook-iPad hybrid with an 18.8-inch folding display. Pu states that this device will run on macOS instead of iPadOS, indicating that it may function as a full touchscreen MacBook.

Reports of a large-screen foldable Apple device have surfaced before, but the anticipated timeline remains uncertain. While Pu suggests that mass production will coincide with the foldable iPhone, Kuo previously stated that such a device is unlikely to launch before 2028.