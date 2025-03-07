Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature book-style design, sleek build

Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature book-style design, sleek build

Reportedly, Apple is expected to finalise the specifications of its first foldable iPhone by Q2 2025, with mass production likely to begin in Q4 2026

Apple

Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Apple's first foldable iPhone is likely to adopt a book-style folding design instead of the previously speculated compact flip-phone form factor. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device could be unveiled next year with an expected price between $2,000 and $2,500. In a post on the blogging platform Medium, Kuo outlined potential specifications, covering aspects such as the display, camera, and other hardware details.
 
Book-style iPhone fold: What to expect
 
Kuo's report suggested that Apple's first foldable iPhone will have a form factor comparable to recently launched ultra-thin book-style foldable smartphones. The analyst estimated its thickness to be between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded, while measuring 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. A key contributor to its slim profile could be Apple's new high-density battery technology, which is expected to debut in the anticipated ultra-thin iPhone 17 "Air" model, later this year.
 

To achieve this sleek design, Apple may need to make some compromises. Kuo suggested that Face ID sensors could be omitted, with Apple likely opting for Touch ID integrated into the side button instead.
 
According to the report, the first foldable iPhone may feature a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch inner display with minimal visible creasing. The hinge could be constructed from stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing might use titanium—similar to Apple's Pro iPhone models. For imaging, the device is expected to feature a dual-camera system on the back, with a front-facing camera on both the cover and inner displays.
 
Kuo noted that these specifications are not final, as Apple is expected to finalise the device by the second quarter of 2025. Mass production of the first foldable iPhone is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning a second-generation foldable iPhone, which could enter mass production in the latter half of 2027, suggesting a potential annual update cycle similar to the regular iPhone line-up.
 
Apple's foldable ambitions are not limited to iPhones. In December 2023, Bloomberg reported that the company is also developing a larger foldable device, roughly the size of two iPad Pros placed side by side. The report highlighted Apple's progress in reducing display creasing—one of the company's key development goals. However, this larger foldable device is not expected to launch before 2028.
 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
