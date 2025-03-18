Realme P3 Ultra, P3 5G smartphone launch on March 19: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to expand its P3 series in India with the launch of the Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G on March 19. These models will join the existing P3 Pro and P3x in the line-up.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed key specifications, including chipset, display, and battery details. Here is what we know so far:

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: What to expect

Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chip, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company also said that it partnered with video game developer Krafton to optimise the smartphone's performance for the Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) game. It also features several gaming-centric features such as bypass charging when playing while connected to power.

Realme has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 1.5K resolution quad-curved display with touch sampling rate up to 2500Hz. For imaging, the P3 Ultra will get a 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. The phone will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 6000mAh, 80W AI Bypass charging

Operating system: Android 15-based Realme UI 6

Realme P3 5G: What to expect

The Realme P3 5G will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Like the Ultra variant, it will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The device will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.