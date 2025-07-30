OpenAI brings 'study mode' in ChatGPT: What it is, how it works, and more

US-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI has introduced a new “study mode” in ChatGPT that helps users work through academic questions step-by-step, instead of simply providing answers. The feature is available starting July 29 for all logged-in users across ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with access for ChatGPT Edu users expected in the coming weeks. The update is part of OpenAI’s wider push to make ChatGPT more useful in educational settings.

ChatGPT’s study mode: What is it

According to OpenAI, study mode is designed to support learning rather than provide shortcuts for it. Instead of offering direct answers, ChatGPT now responds with a guided experience that includes interactive prompts, hints, and self-reflection questions.

Lessons are broken down into structured sections that connect concepts and reduce cognitive overload, especially when handling dense or complex topics. Users can also take quick quizzes or answer open-ended questions to check their understanding during the session, according to OpenAI's blog. The feature remains optional and can be turned on or off during any conversation, allowing users to switch between regular and guided learning modes depending on their goals. ChatGPT study mode: Key features Interactive guidance: Prompts use Socratic questioning techniques (a discussion that leads to deeper understanding and critical thinking) to engage users in the learning process rather than delivering final answers outright.

Organised explanations: Information is organised into easy-to-follow sections that highlight the key connections between topics, keeping information engaging with just the right amount of context and reducing overwhelm for complex topics.

Personalised difficulty: The system adjusts based on a user’s prior chats and self-reported skill level.

Built-in knowledge checks: Short quizzes and feedback are included to help users reflect on what they’ve learned.

Flexible use: Users can toggle study mode on and off as needed throughout a session. ChatGPT study mode: How it works As per OpenAI, study mode runs on custom system instructions crafted with input from teachers, scientists, and education experts. These instructions are said to aim to reflect established learning principles, such as reducing mental overload and promoting self-reflection.