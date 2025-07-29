Reliance Jio has launched a new virtual desktop solution in India that turns any TV into a PC. Dubbed JioPC, it allows users to operate a computer without needing a separate CPU. The service runs on the cloud and works via the Jio set-top box, effectively transforming any connected television into a functional PC. The service has now been launched in India with a pay-as-you-go model. It does not have any lock-in cost and comes with zero maintenance. The service is now available at a starting price of Rs 600 per month, excluding GST.

Notably, to use it, users must connect a keyboard and mouse to the TV. Here are the monthly plans that Reliance Jio is offering to users.

JioPC monthly subscription plans Rs 599 + GST: Valid for one month with unlimited usage

Rs 999 + GST: Valid for two months with unlimited usage

Rs 1,499 + GST: Valid for three months with one month of additional usage (Total four months of unlimited usage)

Rs 2,499 + GST: Valid for six months with two months of additional usage (Total eight months of unlimited usage)

Rs 4,599 + GST: Valid for 12 months with three months of additional usage (Total 15 months of unlimited usage) Additionally, JioPC has teamed up with Adobe to enhance user creativity and productivity by providing complimentary access to Adobe Express, a design and editing platform. Subscribers will also gain access to a suite of essential AI tools, widely used applications, and 100GB cloud storage — all bundled within the service. Jio is offering a one-month free trial, which will encompasses access to Jio Workspace suite, Microsoft Office through browser, and 512GB cloud storage.

ALSO READ: Lenovo launches Legion Pro OLED curved monitor in India: Know price, specs How JioPC works JioPC functions entirely through the cloud and is powered by Jio’s Set Top Box, which is available with JioFiber plans or can be bought separately. Once set up, users can interact with a virtual desktop on their TV using a keyboard and mouse. It comes with LibreOffice pre-installed and allows access to Microsoft Office via a browser. Although peripherals like cameras and printers aren’t supported yet, the platform is designed for everyday computing needs. This makes it a suitable option for students, light users, or households without a traditional PC. An active internet connection is required at all times for it to work.