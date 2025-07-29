JioPC monthly subscription plans
- Rs 599 + GST: Valid for one month with unlimited usage
- Rs 999 + GST: Valid for two months with unlimited usage
- Rs 1,499 + GST: Valid for three months with one month of additional usage (Total four months of unlimited usage)
- Rs 2,499 + GST: Valid for six months with two months of additional usage (Total eight months of unlimited usage)
- Rs 4,599 + GST: Valid for 12 months with three months of additional usage (Total 15 months of unlimited usage)
How JioPC works
How to Set Up JioPC
- Power on your Jio Set-Top Box and go to the Apps section
- Launch the JioPC app and click ‘Get Started’
- Plug in your keyboard and mouse
- Sign in using your linked contact number, or enter details to register
- Log in and start using your cloud computer instantly
JioPC configuration
- CPU: 4 CPU
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 100GB Cloud Storage
- Usage: Unlimited
- Operating System: Ubuntu (Linux)
