Garena Free Fire Max: July 30 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 30, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game items such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other perks.

These codes are time-sensitive and have limited usage caps, so players are advised to redeem them quickly.

You’ll find the active codes listed below, along with a simple walkthrough on how to use them and claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 30 are:

FFSKTXVQF2NR

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any gold or diamonds included are instantly added to their account balance. These codes can be used to unlock special time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetics.