Garena Free Fire Max: July 30 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 30. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 30, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game items such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other perks.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have limited usage caps, so players are advised to redeem them quickly.
 
You’ll find the active codes listed below, along with a simple walkthrough on how to use them and claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 30 are:
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  • FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  • FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U
  • FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any gold or diamonds included are instantly added to their account balance.
 
These codes can be used to unlock special time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetics. 
  Since each code has a daily redemption limit of 500 uses and usually remains valid for only twelve hours, it’s best to redeem them without delay.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

