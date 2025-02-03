Apple to launch iCloud-based service for sending event invitations: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iCloud-based events and invite service. According to a Bloomberg report, the new service is called "Confetti" internally and will allow users to send invites for parties, functions and meetings. This new service is expected to roll out within this week.

The new iCloud-based invite service is reportedly tied to the latest iOS 18.3 update , which started rolling out to eligible iPhones last month. 9To5Google also reported that traces of the feature were available in the code of iOS 18.3 beta, however, Apple is yet to enable it.

Apple's "Confetti": Details

As per 9To5Google's report, the new service is designed to help users organise in-person events, meetings and more. While some of these capabilities are already available in the iPhone's Calendar app, the new service will offer a few additional features.

According to the report, the new service will integrate with iCloud and may even have a web version available on iCloud's website. The feature will also be integrated into iPhones using iOS 18's GroupKit software which manages database models for groups of people. Utilising this, the anticipated invites service will display a list of the people invited to a specific event and will also let users know who has confirmed their attendance.

It is currently unknown if the service will be available as a standalone app or will be integrated into other parts of the iPhone's system. It is also entirely possible that the service will get integrated into the existing Calendar app, as Apple has been reportedly planning a revamp.