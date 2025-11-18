Apple to open iPhone side button access to Gemini, Alexa in this country

Apple is reportedly opening up yet another corner of its tightly controlled ecosystem, and this time, it’s the side button functionality on iPhones. New developer documentation confirms that iPhone users in Japan will soon be able to remap the side button to launch third-party voice assistants like Google Gemini or Amazon Alexa, instead of being locked to Siri.

This marks one of Apple’s biggest steps yet toward loosening its tightly controlled ecosystem, following similar regulatory-driven changes like support for third-party app stores and sideloading in the European Union. And while the side button change is exclusive to Japan for now, it may not stay that way.

What is Apple enabling on the iPhone side button According to Apple’s new developer guidance, apps that offer voice-based conversational experiences can now register themselves as a side button – launchable assistant in Japan. This means a user will be able to press and hold the side button, the same gesture currently reserved only for Siri, and instead launch Google Gemini, Amazon Alexa or any other assistant app that adopts Apple’s new API. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 3: Check new features, how to install To support this, developers need to adopt Apple’s App Intents framework, offer the right App Shortcuts and request a new Side Button Access entitlement, which Apple is limiting to Japanese Apple IDs and users located inside Japan.

Apple says users expect instant access to voice input the moment they press the side button, so third-party apps must start an audio session immediately, similar to how Siri activates today. Why is Apple allowing this Apple’s documentation confirms that the change is exclusive to Japan due to new local regulations. Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act, taking effect in December 2025, requires platform owners to give third-party apps equal access to hardware-level features, including virtual assistant triggers like the side button. ALSO READ: iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline This is similar to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which already forced Apple to allow alternative app stores, new browser engines and more. The Act also requires “easy switching of default assistants”, which means Side Button reassignment could eventually come to EU countries as well.