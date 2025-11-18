OPPO Find X9 series India launch on Nov 18: Where to watch, what to expect

OPPO is set to launch its next generation of Find X series flagship smartphones today (November 18). The OPPO Find X9 series comprising Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be launched today at 12 PM. The Chinese smartphone maker will livestream the launch event on its YouTube channel. Both smartphones of the OPPO Find X9 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

OPPO Find X9 series launch: Where and how to watch

Date: November 18, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM IST

How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on OPPO India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers can also watch it through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, OPPO has shared specifications of both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro on its website. OPPO Find X9 Pro: Details The OPPO Find X9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen (2772 × 1272 pixels) offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits HBM brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

On the back, the phone carries a trio of cameras: a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 200MP telephoto unit. The front houses a 50MP camera for selfies. A 7,500mAh battery keeps the device running, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. OPPO says its Active Optical Alignment system helps improve lens accuracy, especially for telephoto shots, while the True Colour Camera is tuned to maintain colour accuracy in different lighting. All three rear sensors capture 50MP images by default to deliver more detail. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the Find X9 Pro includes features such as XPAN Mode, Master Mode and an upgraded Portrait Mode. The LUMO Image Engine aims to enhance tone and clarity and also enables 4K Motion Photos. The 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto offers 13.2x lossless zoom, a Stage Mode for concerts, and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772 × 1272 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-828 wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7500mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC

Thickness: 8.3mm

Weight: 224g

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated

Colour: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal OPPO Find X9: Details The OPPO Find X9 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2760 × 1256 pixels) that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits HBM brightness and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and ships with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The phone uses a trio of 50MP rear cameras — covering wide, ultra-wide and telephoto focal lengths — along with a 32MP front camera. It is equipped with a 7,025mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Like the Pro model, the Find X9 includes OPPO’s Active Optical Alignment for sharper results and the True Colour Camera system for more accurate tones. All rear sensors shoot 50MP images by default, and the camera app integrates Hasselblad-inspired tools such as XPAN Mode, Portrait enhancements, and the LUMO Image Engine, which improves clarity and enables 4K Motion Photos.