Tech Wrap Nov 17: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, POCO F8 series, Vivo X300 series

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3a Lite, first unveiled globally on October 29, will arrive in India on November 27. Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis has also stated that it will launch in India with a special variant. The company has not yet clarified whether the Indian version will carry the same specifications as the global model. However, based on the images shared by Nothing, the Indian variant will feature the same ‘Glyph Light’ interface seen on the global version.

POCO is set to unveil its F8 series smartphones globally on November 26. The company confirmed through its POCO Global X account that the POCO F8 series will be introduced on November 26 at an event in Bali, Indonesia. The lineup is expected to include two models: POCO F8 Pro and F8 Ultra. POCO has already confirmed that the F8 series will come with audio tuned by Bose. Vivo X300 series to be launched in India on December 2 China’s Vivo has announced on X that its flagship Vivo X300 series smartphones will launch in India on December 2. The series includes the standard Vivo X300 and the higher-end Vivo X300 Pro, both featuring cameras co-developed with German optics maker Zeiss. Vivo also confirmed that the Vivo X300 Series Photographer Kit will launch in India alongside the smartphones.

Red Dead Redemption to get graphics boost with Dec 2 update Rockstar Games will roll out updated versions of Red Dead Redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare on December 2 for iOS, Android, Netflix’s games app, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The 2010 release — previously limited to consoles and PC — is now expanding to mobile platforms. iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline Apple is reportedly planning a major change to its iPhone launch roadmap, with several new models expected over the next two years. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a staggered release cycle for the next iPhone lineup across 2026 and 2027 — a period that may also see the introduction of the company’s first foldable iPhone and a 20th anniversary edition.

Soon, YouTube Music will let you search songs within playlists YouTube Music is reportedly testing a playlist search feature. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature will let users search for tracks within their own playlists. At present, the app lacks a built-in playlist search or filter tool, offering only a global search for tracks. Google now seems to be rolling out an initial version of this feature to a limited set of users for testing. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may debut with Galaxy S26 series Samsung is expected to introduce its next-generation flagship earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — in January 2026 alongside the Galaxy S26 series smartphones. A report by Android Authority says the earbuds were spotted in the latest One UI 8.5 beta, suggesting a refreshed design, updated case, and new features. Animations in the firmware reportedly offer the clearest look yet at what Samsung is preparing for its upcoming premium earbuds.

WhatsApp may show Facebook, Instagram usernames on unknown numbers search WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will display Meta-verified usernames when someone searches for an unknown phone number. According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested on iOS to help users identify unfamiliar accounts more easily. Earlier reports indicated that WhatsApp has been working on allowing usernames alongside phone numbers, and this update builds upon that effort with a focus on security. Google introduces 'My Stuff' hub in Gemini app for Android: What is it for? Google is pushing out a new update for the Gemini app on Android, bringing a refreshed homepage, a black dark theme, and a dedicated “My Stuff” section. Several interface elements and menu layouts have also been updated to deliver a smoother experience. The redesign aims to simplify navigation and make the overall layout more organised.

India's DPDP rules: Compliance cost likely to rise for companies The cost of operations for companies and data fiduciaries managing user data in India is expected to increase over the next 18 months as they implement new data mapping systems, deploy consent management tools, and set up data protection offices, according to industry and legal experts. These measures are required to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act’s rules. Why ChatGPT remains too dangerous for teens as risks, lawsuits rise? When Jacob Irwin asked ChatGPT about faster-than-light (FTL) travel, it did not challenge his theory as an expert physicist likely would. Instead, the AI system, which has 800 million weekly users, called it one of the “most robust… systems ever proposed.” That praise, according to a recent lawsuit, played a role in pushing the 30-year-old Wisconsin man into a psychotic episode. The lawsuit is one of seven filed against OpenAI last week claiming the company released highly manipulative technology to the public.