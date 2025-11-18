Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 3: Check new features, how to install

Apple has released the third developer beta of the iOS 26.2 update for eligible iPhone models. The new build introduces several fresh features and changes, including a new AirDrop feature, access for third-party health apps to read Hypertension Notifications from Apple Watch, and more. The beta also contains references to an upcoming option for reassigning the Side Button to launch third-party voice-based assistants instead of Siri, though this capability is expected to remain limited to select regions.
Apple iOS 26.2 developer beta 3: What’s new
AirDrop:
iOS 26.2 developer beta 3 adds a new option to generate a one-time AirDrop code that can be shared with someone who isn’t in your contacts. Once shared, this code allows AirDrop transfers between both users for up to 30 days.
You can manage the people you’ve shared the one-time code with by going to Settings > General > AirDrop > “Manage Known AirDrop Contacts.”
Hypertension Notifications:
Apple’s developer notes confirm that Hypertension Notifications from Apple Watch are now accessible via a new API. Third-party health apps on iPhones can request permission to read notifications generated from the Hypertension Monitoring feature on compatible Apple Watch models.
Liquid Glass settings:
When using the “Tinted” option in the latest beta, Apple warns that this mode cannot be used simultaneously with the Reduce Transparency or Increase Contrast accessibility options.
Games App:
A new pop-up highlights improvements coming to the Games app in iOS 26.2. These include updated library filters, better controller navigation support, and real-time score updates during gameplay. ALSO READ | Apple may delay launch of second-gen iPhone Air to 2027: What to expect
Liquid Glass Level:
Last week’s beta introduced a new Liquid Glass–inspired Level interface inside the Measure app. With beta 3, Apple has fine-tuned the design further to ensure that readings are not obscured in certain viewing angles, according to a report by 9to5Mac.
Side-button action:
According to MacRumors, Apple is preparing a new option for iPhone users in Japan to choose a different default voice assistant. Currently, holding the Side Button only triggers Siri, but the beta contains multiple references to alternate Side Button behaviour.
Apple is expected to allow users in Japan to assign a third-party conversational assistant, such as Google Gemini, to the Side Button. Developer documentation released by Apple indicates the option will only be available to Japanese Apple Accounts belonging to residents of Japan.
Apple iOS 26.2 developer beta 3: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
Apple iOS 26.2 developer beta 3: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.2 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.