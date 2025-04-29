Apple Vision 'Air': Affordable and lightweight headset may launch this year

Apple may introduce a lighter and more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset as early as the end of this year. According to a report from 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on an “air” model of the mixed reality headset, targeting a launch window between late 2025 and the first half of 2026. However, it remains unclear whether the new headset will be a standalone device or require tethering to a Mac, as previously speculated.

Internally, Apple reportedly views the current Vision Pro as too heavy for prolonged use, and its high price point has limited its adoption. The new device in development is likely intended to address both of these concerns.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing two new mixed reality headsets: a direct successor to the Vision Pro and a lighter, more accessible model. While details about the lighter model remain scarce, Apple is expected to scale back some hardware features to achieve reductions in weight and cost. This could include fewer camera sensors, lower internal display resolution, a narrower field of view, and the removal of the EyeSight display — the outward-facing panel that shows the user’s eyes.

Other reports suggest that this lighter model may not operate independently and could instead require a connection to an iPhone or Mac to function.

Meanwhile, for the next-generation Vision Pro, Apple is said to be focusing on enterprise use cases by addressing latency issues. According to the report, the second-generation headset will support a direct connection to a Mac, enabling ultra-low latency performance. This could prove particularly useful in fields like surgery, where viewing medical images with minimal delay is critical, or in flight simulators.