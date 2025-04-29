CMF Phone 2 Pro: Nothing's modular phone returns with a new accessories kit

Nothing has officially launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India, building on the modular design philosophy introduced with the CMF Phone 1. However, the company has taken a slightly different approach this time, moving away from interchangeable back panels in favour of a more polished, streamlined design—without compromising on customisation.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Modular design

Unlike the CMF Phone 1, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a fixed back panel, eliminating the option for swappable rear covers. While this may seem like a reduction in customisability, it results in a thinner, lighter device that delivers a more premium feel.

Despite the panel being non-removable, the modularity element lives on. The phone retains its industrial design with visible screws along the edges and a signature wheel screw on the bottom-left corner. These allow users to attach a newly introduced “Universal Cover”—a key component of the modular system. This cover includes magnetic coils, enabling seamless attachment of additional accessories.

Once the Universal Cover is installed, users can snap on accessories like the “Wallet and Stand,” which connects via magnets, or “Interchangeable Lenses,” which slot into the raised camera module section. The Lanyard can be mounted either directly to the phone using the wheel screw or onto the Universal Cover.

It’s worth noting that most of the accessories made for the CMF Phone 1 are not compatible with the Phone 2 Pro due to design differences. While the first-generation model felt more experimental, the CMF Phone 2 Pro presents a more refined, user-friendly approach. It remains to be seen whether future models will support backward compatibility with this new accessory system.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999

Colours: Orange (dual tone), White (dual tone), Black (frosted glass texture), Light Green (frosted glass texture)

CMF Phone 2 Pro: From May 5 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers including Croma and Vijay Sales.

Accessories: The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the accessories.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications