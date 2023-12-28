Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Watches back on sale after US court halts ban over ITC patent dispute

Apple Watches back on sale after US court halts ban over ITC patent dispute

Two higher-end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.

Image: Apple Watch Ultra 2
AP New York

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
The ITC, a federal agency, ordered the halt in October to block Apple from using specific technologies underpinning a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches. Apple has been embroiled in an intellectual property dispute with the medical technology company Masimo over those technologies.

Apple cut off online sales of the watches in the US last week just days from the Christmas holiday to comply with the ITC ruling. The court's action will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models pending its decision on whether to also permit sales as it weighs Apple's appeal.

The two watch models will be available at Apple's online store by noon Pacific Time on Thursday, according to the company. They will return to some Apple stores Wednesday, with wider availability expected by Saturday.

This isn't the first patent roadblock the Apple Watch has run into as the company morphs its watches into health-management devices. Last year, the ITC ruled that Apple had infringed on the wearable EKG technology of AliveCor a decision the Biden administration declined to overturn. That dispute hasn't directly affected Apple Watch sales yet because another regulatory body had ruled that AliveCor's technology isn't patentable. The legal tussle on that issue is still ongoing.

The patent headaches facing Apple as it tries to infuse more medical technology into its watch models make it increasingly likely the company will either have to start working out licensing deals or simply acquiring startups specialising in the field, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicted.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

