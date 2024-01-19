Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Apple will likely add gesture-driven camera functionalities to the upcoming iPhone 16 with a rumoured Capture Button. According to MacRumors, in a report by The Information, the new Capture Button on the upcoming iPhone models will allow adjusting the camera zoom, focusing on subjects and recording a video using gestures.

The report stated that Apple is planning to place the Capture button on the right side of the iPhone, right below the power button, for easy access when the ‌iPhone‌ is held in a horizontal orientation. Unlike previous reports, The Information said that the button will likely be mechanical rather than capacitive but will respond to pressure and touch. It added that iPhone 16 users will be able to adjust the zoom by swiping in opposite directions on the button. Additionally, the camera will focus with a light press and will start recording when pressed more prominently.



According to the report, Apple internally believes that the new button will be a major selling point for the upcoming lineup and will further solidify the company’s claim that the iPhone is an alternative to cameras for recording horizontally.

iPhone 16 series: Expected changes

Processor: A18 (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)/ A18 Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max)

RAM: 8GB RAM (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)

Camera: 48MP ultra-wide (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max), periscope telephoto with 5X optical zoom (iPhone 16 Pro)

Display: 6.3-inch (iPhone 16 Pro), 6.9-inch (iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Modem: Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 (iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max), Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)

Buttons: Solid-state Action button and capture button (all models)

Other: Improved microphone for AI with Siri (All models), Wi-Fi 7 (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max), Wi-Fi 6E (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)