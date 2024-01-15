3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

The 2024 iPhone would be powered by Apple A18 processors, which would be based on 3-nanometer architecture. According to a report by 9To5Mac, stating an investor note by technology analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 series would feature Apple 3nm chips across all models but in different configurations and different 5G modems.

According to Pu, alongside a brand new processor, the base-line iPhone 16 models would feature 8GB RAM instead of the 6GB on the current generation models. For the iPhone 16 Pro models, the analyst said, Apple would use an A18 Pro chip that would be based on 3nm architecture but of different configurations marked by different 5G modems.





ALSO READ: Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report According to Pu, the iPhone 16 Pro models would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem, and the vanilla model would use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem that currently powers the entire iPhone 15 series.

For reference, the Snapdragon X75 modem was launched in February last year. Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon X75 introduces a new architecture, a new software suite and is the first modem to support 5G Advanced for faster 5G download and upload speeds compared to the X70.



Apart from these changes, Pu stated, the iPhone 16 Pro would feature an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor – a significant upgrade from the 12MP on the iPhone 15 Pro. This change is likely aimed at improving the spatial video recording capability of the Pro model to aid the upcoming Vision Pro headset. Pu also stated that the Pro model would support the recently announced Wi-Fi 7, while the base models would support Wi-Fi 6E.

iPhone 16 series: Expected changes

Processor: A18 (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)/ A18 Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max)

RAM: 8GB RAM (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)

Camera: 48MP ultra-wide (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max), periscope telephoto with 5X optical zoom (iPhone 16 Pro)

Display: 6.3-inch (iPhone 16 Pro), 6.9-inch (iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Modem: Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 (iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max), Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)

Buttons: Solid-state Action button and capture button (all models)

Other: Improved microphone for AI with Siri (All models), Wi-Fi 7 (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max), Wi-Fi 6E (iPhone 16, 16 Plus)