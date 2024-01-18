Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Flat displays to AI, check new features detail

“The Galaxy S24 marks a paradigm shift for Samsung and the smartphone industry at large, placing AI into the centre of consumer experiences,” said Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group, Cybermedia Research. “However, the S24's success hinges on bridging the gap between its AI prowess and consumer understanding. Samsung must showcase how these AI features propel mainstream users beyond the ordinary and into a transformative upgrade.”

Nevertheless, there is a lot that has changed this time around with the Galaxy S24 models. Let us go through details on what is new on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has introduced notable new features across various facets, including display, camera, software, and construction. Besides, there isdeeply integrated across various sections for enhanced user experience.Analysts see the Galaxy S24 as game changer for Samsung and the industry at large. But they stop short in calling it a success, yet.

Until 2023, Samsung used a two-side curved display on the top-end Ultra model and flat displays on the Plus and base models. This year, the entire line-up has a flat display. Another notable change is the refresh rate, which is now uniform across models – 1Hz-120Hz. All three models boast 2600 peak brightness and vision booster technology. In a surprise move, Samsung has extended the resolution to QHD+ in the Plus model, up from fullHD+ in the predecessor.

Processors

Samsung once had only Exynos chips inside India-bound Galaxy S-series smartphones. Couple of years back, it decided to supply Qualcomm chips powered Galaxy S-series smartphones to India, in line with global markets. This year, the Qualcomm chip is available only in the Ultra model. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. The other two models in the line-up, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, are powered by its in-house developed Exynos 2400 SoC.

Protection and durability

Traditionally, the entire Galaxy S-series get similar protection and durability consideration. This year, however, it changed. The top-end Galaxy 24 Ultra boasts titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armor protecting the display. Both these durability and protection related advancements have not made it to the Plus and base models.

Software

The most notable update in the Galaxy S24 series pertains to Samsung's extended software support. The company has committed to providing up to seven years of Android OS updates and security patches for all Galaxy S24 series smartphones.