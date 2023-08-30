Apple 'Wonderlust' event on Sep 12: What to expect besides iPhone 15 series

With Apple announcing a special event, it is anticipated that the American technology giant will unveil the iPhone 15 series and the 2023 Apple Watch series. The event is scheduled for September 12 at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST). The company has named the event ‘Wonderlust’, which will take place at Apple Park, California. It is an in-person event, which would also live stream on its website for a global audience.

What to expect

The iPhone 15 lineup will likely take the centre stage at the special event. Apple is also likely to announce the Watch series 9 and refresh its Airpods line with a new model. With a new iPhone and Watch, release dates for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 are also expected from the ‘Wonderlust’ event.

iPhone 15 lineup

The biggest updates at the event are expected for the iPhone 15 models. With Apple likely launching four iPhone models, including the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models as well as the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is expected that these new iPhones will get power delivery through USB-C port. According to an article on The Verge, both premium models will come with USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 and the base iPhone 15 and 15 plus will support USB 2.0. While the entire lineup of the iPhone 15 series is expected to get the Dynamic Island, the Pro models might also get the titanium frame with thinner bezels around the display. New camera sensors and colour coded cables are likely to be included in the package.

Apple Watch 9 series

Along with the iPhone 15 series, Apple is likely to announce the Watch series 9 and an updated version of the Watch Ultra, which was launched last year. Although no major change is expected from the Watch lineup, the refresh might focus on delivering notable performance improvement with integration of an updated S9 processor. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the S9 chip will be based on the A15 processor. Other updates might include a band with magnetic buckle and new colour options.

AirPods with USB-C

AirPods might not get any new updates in terms of features and performance, but the charging case is likely to come with a USB-C port, similar to that on the iPhone 15 series.

What else

With the beta version of iOS 17 out already, release dates for the iOS 17 and WatchOS 10 are expected to be announced during the Apple event. While the new iOS gets a StandBy mode, voice message transcriptions and a new Journal App, the watchOS 10 will have widgets with new watch faces.