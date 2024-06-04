Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 and AI announcements to take centerstage on June 10

Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 and AI announcements to take centerstage on June 10

Reportedly, Apple would not make any hardware-related announcements during WWDC 2024. Instead, it would focus entirely on software advancements as it plans to catch-up with rivals on the AI front

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is set to kick off its annual developers-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), on June 10. Traditionally, Apple uses the event’s opening keynote session to announce updates related to its platforms and to introduce new hardware. For example, Apple announced mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, which launched in the US early this year, at the WWDC 2023. This year, however, the focus would be entirely on the software advancements, including iOS 18 and artificial intelligence features.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple has no plans to introduce any hardware at WWDC and the American technology giant is unlikely to throw a surprise preview of an upcoming device at the event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

At WWDC 2024, Apple will announce its next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Apple is anticipated to incorporate AI features across its platforms, starting with iOS 18 for iPhones. The AI features are anticipated to assist users in their daily lives and will be focused on practicality.

To process AI, Apple is expected to take up a hybrid approach. This essentially means that select AI features would run entirely on-device, but there would also be AI features that would be processed on the cloud.

Gurman recently posted on X that that Apple could limit on-device AI capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro series and newer models, which are expected to arrive later this year in September, to make iPhone users upgrade to newer models. As for the iPads and MacBooks, local processing for AI workload will require at least an M1 chip.

In terms of functionality, Apple could bring AI integration into native iPhone apps such as Messages, Notes, Photos, Voice Memos and more for tools such as text summarisation, Photo editing and real time voice transcribing. Apart from this, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri could get some AI treatment as well such as access to perform in-app functions on the user’s command. Other notable features likely to come with iOS 18 includes AI generated emojis, smart recaps for missed notifications, and more.

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

WWDC 2024: iOS 18 to AI and more, what to expect from Apple on June 10

iOS 17.4: Apple to display elaborative battery health information on iPhone

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Intel launches new Xeon server processors amid competition with AMD

Google to lay off at least 100 employees from its cloud unit teams

GenAI will be a significant revenue source for us, says Sridhar Mantha

Tech wrap Jun 3: OnePlus 12 Glacial White launch, AMD Ryzen AI 300 and more

Heatwaves: How-to keep your smartphone cool during sizzling summer days

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Apple Apple WWDCApple iOSartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story