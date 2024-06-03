Tech wrap Jun 3: OnePlus 12 Glacial White launch, AMD Ryzen AI 300 and more

OnePlus on June 3 introduced its premium flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in a new Glacial White colour. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the OnePlus 12 Glacial White’s design is inspired by glaciers and snowscapes. The new colour variant will join Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options, that are already available for purchase, on June 6.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aimed at next-generation AI PCs, the Ryzen AI 300 series boasts a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 50 TOPS of AI processing power. AMD said that the Ryzen AI 300 series delivers leadership performance for AI PCs across a broad range of applications compared to the latest x86 and Arm CPUs.

Nvidia has announced a new RTX AI PC segment that will be eligible for the Mictrosoft’s new Copilot+ PC platform. Nvidia said that RTX AI PCs will feature up to GeForce RTX 4070 graphic processing units (GPUs) and “power-efficient systems-on-a-chip (SoC) with Windows 11 AI PC capabilities”. Alongside, Nvidia demoed Project G-Assist, an AI assistant that will offer gamers with in-game assistance in real time. Nvidia said that Project G-Assist will open up “the next generation of AI-powered experiences for over 100 million RTX AI PC users.”

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion makes a compelling case for itself as the value-for-money smartphone. It offers premium aesthetics, which translate into a clean yet feature-rich user interface. Additionally, the smartphone is a well-rounded device, boasting a good camera system and decent performance for extensive tasks.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has scheduled the global launch of its next flagship, the Realme GT 6, for June 20. Realme is calling the smartphone as the “AI Flagship Killer”, suggesting that the smartphone will feature artificial intelligence-powered tools and features. The company said that the Realme GT 6 smartphone will “harness the power of AI” for image upscaling and to improve productivity on the smartphone.

Motorola Razr 50 has reportedly appeared on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) websites, possibly indicating that the foldable smartphone is in the works and could launch soon. Earlier, the foldable smartphone appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), too. That said, the Motorola Razr 50 series is expected to launch in India alongside global markets.

Samsung has announced “Big TV Days” sale on ultra-premium smart televisions. In the sale, the India unit of the South Korean electronics maker is bundling a TV or a soundbar, depending on the TV model purchased, for free with select models in Neo QLED, OLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Moreover, Samsung is offering easy equated monthly instalment options and cashbacks. The offers are available on Samsung online store and select online and offline platforms between June 1 and June 30.

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Ally X, a new model in its handheld gaming console line-up. Based on Windows 11, the ROG Ally X is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. As for the upgrades, the X model gets more storage, RAM, and a large capacity battery. ASUS said it has updated the chassis for improved ergonomics and brought changes to joysticks for more precise control. Additionally, ASUS said that the ROG Ally X features new fans that improves the devices heat management by up to 24 per cent.

Apple is set to kick off its worldwide developers conference (WWDC) next week, on June 10, where the American technology giant would detail its progress in the artificial intelligence space. Reportedly, Apple’s upcoming operating system for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks are expected to rely heavily on AI features. Traditionally, Apple restricts the core features of its new platforms to newer models. This year, however, Apple could expand the iOS 18’s AI features and improved Siri assistant to iPhone 15 Pro models.

As summer temperatures rise, the risk of smartphones overheating becomes a significant concern. Excessive heat can affect performance, battery life, and even the lifespan of your device. Check for the tips if you want to keep the phone cool even when used outdoors on a sizzling summer day.

Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its latest artificial intelligence processors on Monday and detailed its plan to develop AI chips over the next two years in a bid to challenge industry leader Nvidia. At the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, AMD CEO Lisa Su introduced the MI325X accelerator, which is set to be made available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on Sunday that the company's next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chip platform was called Rubin and would be rolled out in 2026. The Rubin family of chips will include new graphics (GPU) and central processors (CPU) as well as networking chips, Huang said at National Taiwan University in Taipei as part of the Computex trade show.