Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to lay off at least 100 employees from its cloud unit teams

Google to lay off at least 100 employees from its cloud unit teams

Roles in sales, operations and engineering, consulting and "go to market" strategy were some of the positions cut

google,google logo
(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alphabet-owned Google is laying off at least 100 employees from several teams in its cloud unit, CNBC reported on Monday.
 
Roles in sales, operations and engineering, consulting and "go to market" strategy were some of the positions cut, the report said, citing internal correspondence.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We continue to evolve our business to meet our customers' priorities and the significant opportunity ahead", a spokesperson for Google told Reuters in an emailed statement.
 
"We maintain our commitment to investing in areas that are critical to our business and ensure our long-term success." The report comes after the California-based tech giant laid off an unspecified number of employees across different teams in April as it cracks down on costs.
 
Google also laid off hundreds of employees in January following a slew of recent job cuts across the tech and media industry as companies grapple with economic uncertainty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tech layoffs 2024: Over 9,500 employees lose job across 39 companies in May

'Quiet firing': How to identify the layoff tactic of companies in India

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

'Removing layers': Sundar Pichai hints at more layoffs at Google in 2024

Google slashes jobs globally, shifts core team roles to India and Mexico

GenAI will be a significant revenue source for us, says Sridhar Mantha

Tech wrap Jun 3: OnePlus 12 Glacial White launch, AMD Ryzen AI 300 and more

Heatwaves: How-to keep your smartphone cool during sizzling summer days

Nvidia G-Assist to bring in-game AI assistant to RTX AI-powered Windows PCs

Spotify raises US prices of its premium plans in bid to push margin

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoogleIT layoffsGoogle officeCloud

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story