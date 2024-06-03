Heatwaves: How-to keep your smartphone cool during sizzling summer days

As summer temperatures rise, the risk of smartphones overheating becomes a significant concern. Excessive heat can affect performance, battery life, and even the lifespan of your device. Here are a few tips to follow, if you want to keep the phone cool even when used outdoors in a sizzling summer day:

Turn-on power-saving mode

Every phone has a built-in power saving mode, which can be turned on to regulate and optimise phone use. This mode reduces screen brightness and closes select background apps to deliver lasting battery. As a result, the phone works optimally and does not get warm up.

Use official charger

You should always use the official charger that accompanies the mobile as other chargers might not suit every phone and lead to overheating.

Remove back cover

Phone covers, which are mostly made from plastic, slow down the process of heat dissipation. For better heat dissipation, remove the back cover of the phone, especially while charging the device.

Avoid direct sunlight exposure

Always try to cover the phone to protect it from direct sunlight. Do not leave your phone in a closed car where it is under direct sunlight for a long period of time.

Regulate use

Smartphones tend to get heated more when playing video games, using maps or video streaming. It is suggested to stop these on the phone if it is overheated. GPS, Bluetooth and hotspot should also be turned off if not in use.

Avoid continuous use

Continuous use of a phone for a long period of time results in overheating. Leave your phone idle and in the open for some time for it to get back to normal performance.