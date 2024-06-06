Home / Technology / Tech News / Assassin's Creed Mirage game arrives on Apple iPhone 15 Pro series in India

Assassin's Creed Mirage game arrives on Apple iPhone 15 Pro series in India

Full version of the Assassin's Creed Mirage video game is available at Rs 1,749 currently, after a 50 per cent discount that is valid until June 20

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Assassin’s Creed Mirage video game is now available on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max in India. The game’s arrival on iPhones was announced during the launch of the iPhone 15 series last year, alongside other games such as Death Stranding Director's Cut and more. While DS Director’s Cut made its way on to the iPhone 15 Pros series earlier this year, Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available on the Apple App Store in select regions, including India.  

Apart from the A17 Pro chip-powered iPhone 15 Pro models, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available on the iPad Models powered by Apple M1 chip or newer. Here is a list of all supported devices:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Compatible devices

  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPad Pro (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro (5th generation)
  • iPad Air (5th generation)
  • iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)
  • iPad Air (M2)
  • iPad Pro (M4)
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Pricing and offers

Although the videogame is available as a free download on the Apple App store, the support page for the game states that full access to the game requires in-app purchases. The game is currently available at Rs 1,749, which is after a 50 per cent discount. The discount offer is available till June 20.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Details

On the compatible iPhone models, the support page shows that the downloadable file size is up to 10.21 GB, while on iPads the file size is over 11.9GB. It should be noted that the game might require additional in-game downloadable content after installation.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Game play

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage game is set in Persia where the protagonist is a street thief named Basim. The game follows Basim’s story, who after his nightmarish visions, leaves the city of Baghdad and joins an ancient organisation named “The Hidden Ones”, where he learns mysterious rituals and powerful tenets. The game is about the journey of Basim and his path to discover his true nature and unique abilities.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

