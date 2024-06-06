Phishing scams using QR codes are surging, here's what you should know

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
How does this ‘new’ QR Code campaign work?
- The 'new' phishing campaign attack looks like an authentic update and it is delivered to people via emails.
- The message sent to people mentions that their account authentication will quickly expire to avoid mail disruptions which is required to re-authenticate the account.
- The campaign is very dangerous since these messages have a legitimate company logo. These changes are brought depending on the company targeted which makes the phishing attack seem more legitimate and personalised.
- The reports claim that the formula is the same, i.e., add company logo, add victim name, and implore them to update their authentication before incurring issues with their email.
- When users scan the QR code it is directed to a credential harvesting site. Since the attacks play on urgency like suggesting that email access will be altered and consequently users may get inclined to act quickly.
- It must be noted that the usage of the QR code also conveys a layer of trust as end-users are accustomed to using QR codes – a technology that’s familiar, especially with the rise of digital payments in a country like India.
- The message then asks users to scan a QR code that opens the door to compromise that device with a potential threat.
- Users must always treat the emails and messages that are showing 'urgent' with caution and should avoid scanning the QR code.
- Carefully check the message for any suspicious email addresses and spelling mistakes for the veracity of the message.