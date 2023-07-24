Home / Technology / Tech News / AST SpaceMobile opens development centre, R&D services hub in Hyderabad

AST SpaceMobile opens development centre, R&D services hub in Hyderabad

AST SpaceMobile on Monday, announced the opening of a new research and development services hub and space technology development centre in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

AST SpaceMobile, a company building a space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, on Monday, announced the opening of a new research and development services hub and space technology development centre in Hyderabad.

Narayana Pidugu, a veteran of the technology and space industries who joined the company earlier this year, will direct the new facility as General Manager and Vice President of Global R&D services, a release said here.

"About two-thirds of people in India live in rural areas. So AST SpaceMobile's mission to connect the unconnected holds major significance to this country," Pidugu said.

"The state-of-the-art facility will focus on next-generation hardware, software, space-related technologies and operations," the release said.

The Hyderabad site, located within a technology park in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, is expected to host a research and development laboratory, network operations centre and engineering space. The operation aims to attract exceptional talent pouring out of India to the heart of country's fast-growing technology capital and further advance AST SpaceMobile's mission, it said.

Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, which is headquartered in Midland, Texas, attended the facility's inauguration today.

"Over the years, we have significantly benefited from collaborating with many talented scientists and engineers in India," Avellan said.

Also Read

AST SpaceMobile opens research centre in Hyderabad's Sattva Knowledge City

WHO to set up mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Ola Electric plans to build world's largest EV hub in India for Rs 7,610 cr

Vedanta joins 20 Korean display glass firms for manufacturing hub in India

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

ChatGPT's Sam Altman launches eyeball scanning crypto project Worldcoin

Galaxy smartphone users can now access digital IDs using Samsung Wallet

Akira Ransomware: What makes this ransomware a national-level threat?

India to launch 7 Singapore satellites from Isro's spaceport on July 30

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Topics :space technologyHyderabad

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story