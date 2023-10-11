Home / Technology / Tech News / AWS, govt join hands to advance healthcare with UHI, integrated records

AWS, govt join hands to advance healthcare with UHI, integrated records

From CoWIN to U-WIN, AWS and government building tech to strengthen healthcare in the country

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Premium
Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the driving force behind the cloud infrastructure of notable India Stack applications from DigiLocker to CoWIN, is setting its sights on newer collaborations with the Indian government. This includes ambitious projects such as Digital Health IDs and the Unified Health Interface (UHI). As the company outlines plans to pour $16.4 billion into India by 2030, Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government, Healthcare, AWS India, delineates the next strategic steps in the company's voyage. Edited excerpts:

With the government's announcement of overhauling the CoWIN platform for wider immunisation, is AWS playing a role in this project? Could you apprise us of its current status?

CoWIN has been repurposed into a universal vaccination platform called U-WIN. We're targeting close to 100 million individuals, including infants, expecting women, and mothers nursing their newborns. This platform now caters to 12 additional vaccines, including Diphtheria, BCG, Polio, and Tetanus. Initially in its pilot phase due to the vast integration required, the government has since rolled it out nationwide, although user metrics remain undisclosed.

What are some of the other such projects where AWS is supporting healthcare digital public goods?

The National Health Authority of India is at the forefront of building a robust infrastructure for public healthcare via the Unified Health Interface (UHI). This aims to emulate the success of UPI in the financial sector, providing a foundation for private sector innovations. Arogya Setu, the pioneering government app, introduces a 14-digit health ID. This will let users consolidate existing and future health records under a consent management framework. Envisage this as a HealthLocker, a parallel to DigiLocker, safeguarded by user consent.

Given AWS's longstanding association with Indian governmental agencies, have you noticed an evolution in the government's perspective towards cloud computing?

India is witnessing a digital metamorphosis across primary sectors, and this journey has only just begun. We're delving deeper into these very sectors. Take CoWIN, for instance, the monumental vaccination platform. Launched initially for frontline and healthcare workers, it expanded its reach from 200,000 users to facilitating 25 million vaccinations in the same year. Our APIs experienced a surge from 2 million to a staggering 2.5 billion hits. This accomplishment has fortified the government's trust in us, amplifying their appreciation for the cloud's agility, cost-efficiency, security, and capacity for innovation.

What will be the future focus area for the partnership between AWS and the Indian government?

Beyond supporting existing applications, our focus is on preserving comprehensive health records of individuals from birth, integrated with platforms centred around maternal and child health. A notable addition is the recently launched Poshan Tracker, a national initiative under the National Nutrition Mission. This platform monitors nutrition for a target group of 100 million, encompassing children, expectant women, and nursing mothers. Real-time data is now sourced from around 1.4 million Anganwadi centres nationwide. Consequently, previously isolated platforms are now converging.

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

DPDP Act 2023: Consent managers crucial in data protection amid transition

Samsung announces festive season offers on Galaxy A-series phones: Details

Adobe unveils three AI-based Firefly models and new Creative Cloud features

Sony refreshes PlayStation 5 gaming console with sleek design, more storage

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Day 4: Sofas and home theatres to buy

Topics :healthcareAmazon Web ServicescoronaDigiLocker

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story