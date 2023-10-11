Samsung announces festive season offers on Galaxy A-series phones: Details

In a run-up to festival season, Samsung on October 11 announced deals and offers on the Galaxy A-series in India. The company is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 3,500 in addition to cashback of up Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Besides, customers can avail up to 14 months equated monthly instalment. These offers are on top of discounted pricing, which is available across Galaxy A-series models including the recently launched Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A54 smartphones. Details below:

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Launched at Rs 18,499, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is offered at a discounted price of Rs 14499. The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display of o 90Hz refresh rate. A 5nm chipset and a 5000mAh battery power it. The Galaxy A14 5G sports a triple-camera set up on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Launched at Rs 28,990, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 5000mAh battery power it. The Galaxy A23 5G smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy F54

The premium Galaxy A34 and A54 5G smartphones are available at Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,499, a significant discount on their launch price of Rs 35,499 and Rs 41,999 respectively. Both the smartphones boast IP67 rating for resistance against water and dust, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy A54 sports a 50MP OIS primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Galaxy A34 features a 48MP OIS main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both smartphones sport a super AMOLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate.